Everything about Spider-Man: No Way Home is a mystery. The curtains are tucked so tightly that even after the team has completed filming, no confirmed plot detail has leaked even a bit yet. While we all know Tom Holland starrer is said to be one of the biggest Spidey flick, and one that not just sets it’s own multi-verse but also paves others. But there are more exciting updates too.

It is no hidden fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home is one monster of a film, that will set up a multiverse and reportedly bring many of the past Spidey stars under one roof, a reunion maybe! While that is still speculation and the team continuously denying it, it must be taken with a pinch of salt. But, the latest update is about the post-credits of the movie which are said to have not just one but two Avengers in it. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

One thing that is sure about Spider-Man: No Way Home is that Benedict Cumberbatch is reprising Doctor Strange in the movie. He will be Spidey’s latest mentor. Not just that, the movie will even pave way for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is just months away from the Tom Holland starrer’s release. In that case, if you have already guessed one of the Avengers making his way to the Post-Credits, you have won guys! Yes, it is Cumberbatch.

The actor will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Both of them together will define the post credits for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Besides, news is also that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are all set to play their versions of the web-slinging superhero in the threequel.

How excited are you for this new magnum opus Spidey flick that us waiting for us on the other side? Let us know in the comments section below.

