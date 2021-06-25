The world was taken aback when the news that in the Harley Quinn animated series the makers edited out a scene that has Batman in an intimate scene with Catwoman. This sent shock waves and people started debating about the row on the Internet. The most recent person to react to it is Kevin Smith who has an unfiltered reaction to it.

Advertisement

The controversy, for the unversed, began when the head writer and executive producer Justin Halpern, revealed that DC forced him to edit out scenes from the third season in which Batman performs oral s*x with Catwoman. Reports said that the studio gave the reason heroes don’t do that. The comic book culture was triggered. While many including Val Kilmer, Zack Snyder have already spoken about it, it is Kevin Smith who has spoken about the same. Read on to know everything about the same.

Advertisement

A celebrity comic book maven, Kevin Smith talking about the row as per Comicbook, he said, “Look as a guy who’s been reading Batman his whole life and was given stewardship once or twice – but take it with a grain of salt because I did make him pee his pants as well and the Internet hates that – of course f**king Batman eats p***y!” It would track for the character: he’s great at everything… He studied everything! He went all around the world; you telling me he’d leave that off the list? You know he went somewhere and met the lick master… and he went home a smarter, wiser, man.”

Reacting to DC’s reasoning of Heroes don’t do that, Kevin Smith on Batman and Catwoman row said, “I would imagine only a villain is like ‘I’m not gonna eat your p***y! Because I’m a villain, I got no time!’ But a f**king hero? That’s what a hero does! Hero eats your p***y before you do anything! Before you even see his d**k – and in Batman’s case that takes a long time because he’s a layered character.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Fast & Furious 10, 11 To Be Shot Back To Back, Confirms Vin Diesel: “I Have So Much More To Celebrate”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube