Nothing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now can be more emotional than the fact that Scarlett Johansson is ending her journey with the studio. The actor who will be next seen in Black Widow is reportedly reprising the mantle for one last time and that is tough to digest. And what is tougher is Scarlett almost confirming the news in her latest interview.

Scarlett joined MCU as Natasha Romanoff a S.H.I.E.L.D agent to keep an eye on Tony Stark in Iron Man 2 (2010). Ever since fans have been demanding a special spin-off for her since she did deserve it. After a decade or so, Marvel finally gave her one and the early reviews say it is worth every single minute. But seems like it is also the last time we will get to see Johansson reprising the Black Widow mantle. Read on to know what the actor has to say about the same.

Talking about stepping away from Marvel, Scarlett Johansson said, “Honestly, I feel like it’s always, it feels great to leave a party when it’s still raging and I think that this film [Black Widow] feels very much like it’s alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really pleased with it.” She added, “I feel really happy with the work that we’ve done for this decade of time and, you know, it’s bittersweet to say, ‘Goodbye,’ but if you love something, you need to set it free!” reports Comicbook.

Scarlett Johansson while on that also spoke about Black Widow’s death in the Avengers: Endgame. She sacrificed her life for soul stone and that had left fans upset as her passing away wasn’t ceremonial. She said, “In some weird, messed up, backward way, if any person could be truly altruistic and totally weird, because nobody is obviously, but actually the act that she… Her sacrifice was a truly altruistic offering.”

Scarlett Johansson added, “I think she really sacrifices herself, in a way, no just really out of love, for love, she saves her friend. She saves everyone, but she saves her friend. And I think that just being in that kind of headspace and being able to make that decision, that selfless decision, that selfless act, is so incredibly powerful. It’s amazing that she could be in that headspace to do that.”

