WWE Universe is lately missing all the giants who contributed to the glory of the promotion. Amongst such giants, one is John Cena. The pro-wrestler turned actor has been out of the action for over a year now. Thankfully, he has made a big statement about his return and it’s sure to make a day for the entire Cenation.

For the unversed, Cena had a Firely Fun House match at Wrestlemania 36 against The Fiend. It oddly entertaining match, Cena was on a losing side. Ever since the doctor of Thuganomics is missing the action. One reason is, of course, Cena’s packed shooting schedule, while another reason is his growing age.

We have heard of plenty of rumours about John Cena’s return and to our sweet surprise, the 16-time world champion hasn’t denied them. He recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he shared the good news with his fans.

John Cena said, “Those rumours are true. I’ll definitely be returning to WWE, I just don’t know when.” Further, the host asked Cena about him posting the WWE logo on Instagram that hinted at his return. Speaking on the same, Cena said, “I posted that back in May. I was feeling rather nostalgic about WWE and I just wanted to post the logo, and uhh… some people took it as I was returning immediately, which, that’s not the case, but I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next one.”

Well, that’s enough for all Cena fans to cheer up! We hope to see his return very soon.

On the work front, Cena plays an antagonist in Fast & Furious 9, which releases on 25th June in the United States. He plays the character of Jakob Toretto.

