Just last month rapper A$AP Rocky confirmed that he is in a relationship with Barbadian singer Rihanna and called her the ‘love of his life’. Now the two has been spotted in New York as they headed out for a dinner date. Pictures of the same are now going viral on social media.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, called the multiple Grammy awards winner not only called the ‘love of his life’ but also ‘my lady’ during a conversation with a leading daily. Now the two headed out for a romantic dinner date in New York.

Rihanna was seen sporting a Barbie pink slip dress that had a thigh-high slit. The singer showed off her cleavage as she went braless in the figure-hugging dress. She also completed her look with a furry hat and a pink necklace. Sporting a golden sandal, she also accessorised the look with a white shoulder Fendi baguette bag.

On the other hand, A$AP Rocky was seen looked effortlessly cool sporting a leather jacket and matching trousers. The two also packed in PDAs as they were on their way to their night out. Take a look at the pics below:

Reports of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s relationship goes back to 2013 when the latter supported the singer’s ‘Diamonds World Tour’. The two even appeared on the latter’s music video ‘Fashion Killa’ which was released the same year.

“Wild for the Night” rapper during a conversation with GQ magazine revealed what it feels like to be in a relationship with the singer. He said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” A$ASP Rocky added.

So what do you think about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship? Let us know in the comments.

