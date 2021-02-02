Rihanna is one of the most talented, powerful and influential people in the world. The singer has successfully made big-name in music, fashion and apparel industry and often talks on social issues. Her latest tweet on farmer’s protest in India is grabbing the eyeballs of netizens.

In a country like India where none of the A-list actors has come out in support of farmer’s protest, the singer being a foreigner has taken a stand for them.

Netizens are hailing Rihanna for her gesture. The 32-year-old Barbadian singer took to her Twitter account and tweeted, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”.

Whoa, queen!

One user reacted to her tweet and commented, “When we Indians still are waiting for our sportstars, singers, Bollywood celebrities & of course mainstream media to raise voice against these undemocratic means imposed by the govt, this is really uplifting! Thanks”.

Another user commented, “Thank you so much Queen Rihanna Thank you for speaking up for our farmers in India.. i just cant express how i am feeling now.. Thank you standing with us Hopefully our farmers get their demands fulfilled #FarmersProtest”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here on Rihanna’s tweet:

Isn’t that sweet? Rihanna taking a stand on a social issue of our country.

Meanwhile, the singer has been grabbing all eyeballs for her friendship with A$AP Rocky, which has recently turned into romance. We love the way these two are setting couple goals with whatever little PDA we get to see of them. One thing is for sure that these two are definitely head-over-heels in love with each other.

Rihanna has been very active in speaking about social issues from the very beginning. What are your thoughts on the Barbadian singer coming in support of the farmer’s protest? Tell us in the comments below.

