Born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer is generally regarded as the Queen of Latin Music and for good reasons. The singer has sold over 80 million records making her the best-selling female Latin artist of all time. She has received numerous awards including 3 Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammy Awards, 7 Billboard Music Awards, 6 Guinness World Records among others.

Advertisement

Today, as the ‘Loca’ singer turns a year older, we take a look at her gigantic bank balance – her net worth is upwards of $300 million – and the places she has invested it.

Advertisement

From a private plane & island to charities & homes – here, a look at the different and expensive investments of Shakira.

House In Miami – $11.64 Million

Shakira owned an impressive, Mediterranean style home in Miami which she put on the market for $11,648,00 in 2018. The ‘Whenever, Where ever’ artist bought the place in 2003 for 3.4 million, when she was a judge on The Voice and spent a lot of time in the city. She now spends a lot more time with her family in Barcelona.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the house – that occupies 20,726 square foot property on Miami’s North Bay Road – has a fantastic view of the city and had its own private dock. The two floors residence – nearly 8,700 square feet – has six bedrooms and even and a half bathrooms and a private pool.

Mansion In Barcelona – $5.5 Million

In 2015, Shakira and Gerard Piqué bought a home in Barcelona, Spain. The couple paid a whopping $5.5 million. What is not known by many is that this was the discounted price they paid. The Barcelona mansion was initially priced at $11million. This was a half-price deal they got.

According to MDZ, this mansion is about 1,300 square meters. It features four floors, including a gym, modern rooms, a kitchen with a panoramic view of the city, and several bathrooms. The property is located in the Pedralbes neighbourhood in Barcelona, near the Camp Nou stadium.

Private Island – $16 Million

In 2011, Shakira and Pink Floyd member Roger Waters brought Bonds Cay, an island that’s part of the Bahamas. The duo reportedly paid around $16 million for the property spanning 500 acres in area. They originally planned on developing the island into a resort for millionaires, but there has been no update on it still.

According to cheatsheet, Bonds Cay has five beaches, multiple waterfalls, three bays, and several lagoons. The island is surrounded by turquoise water filled with reefs and fish, making it a perfect spot for snorkelling and fishing.

Private Plane

Owning a private plane is no joke. But Shakira is the owner of one – and it makes sense given her international travels owing to tours, work commitments and other things. While her private transport cost is unknown, a private jet can cost anywhere from $2 million to over $100 million.

Unfortunately, the singer and her family had a bad experience travelling by the plane in 2018. While travelling with her fam in Colombia, they had to do an emergency landing due to technical issues in the jet.

Amazing Mercedes-Benz Car Collection

Shakira owns an amazing collection of Mercedes-Benz cars. According to a Mercedes Blog, the star was gifted a Mercedes-Benz SLK by boyfriend Gerard Piqué in February 2012. Before that, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer was the owner of a Mercedes-Benz SL 600. This SL 600 featured Alcantara and leather, wood trim and even quad-zone climate control.

Her car collection also includes a Mercedes-Benz SL 550. This car features a 5.5-litre V8 engine and can reach a top speed of 155 mph that’s 250 km/h. Shakira is also the owner of a Mercedes G-Class. The car features a 3.5-litre V6 engine with 268 HP, all controlled via a 7-speed automatic transmission.

She must be in total control behind the wheel to be able to handle this much horsepower. Alas, she still is terrible at parking and Pique steps in to help her out.

Charities

Shakira believes education is key to changing people’s lives. In 2009, she founded the Fundación Pies Descalzos (The Barefoot Foundation) in Barranquilla, her hometown in Colombia. It is a public school that was recognized as the best public school in Colombia.

She frequently travels to Colombia to oversee the building of schools throughout the country. Her foundation has erected at least five schools to date. The charity also provides food for children and other services.

Besides these, Shakira also spends bombs on keeping fit and stylish. The ‘Waka Waka’ singer has a personal trainer, cook, stylist and hair stylish among other services.

Happy Birthday, Shakira!

Must Read: Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Jobs Finds Love In Kylie Jenner’s BFF Harry Hudson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube