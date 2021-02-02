Angelina Jolie has never looked back after splitting from her husband, Brad Pitt. She has kept her head held high as she privately struggled with the fallout of their divorce. Even though the custody battle has taken an ugly turn, she has not given up and never spoken about how hard it has been on her. But, in a recent interview, The Maleficent actress opened up about the struggle she has faced in the past.

Angie also spoke a lot about the struggles and hardships her children had to go through, and none of them was easy to deal with. Read on know the entire story.

Angelina Jolie candidly admits to British Vogue that the past few years have been “really hard” for her and their six children, Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

At one point in the interview, Angelina Jolie is asked, “Do you feel as if you’re at a happy stage in your life?” to which she responds, “I don’t know. I’ve been focusing on healing our family,” the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress continues. “It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

And though the 45-year-old is unsure about her happiness currently, she expresses excitement for her 50s, saying, “I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my 50s. Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself,'” she adds. “And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”

But, as Angelina Jolie puts it, “I was never very good at sitting still.” She remarks that this desire for action and adventure has made motherhood slightly difficult, explaining, “I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom.”

“Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere,” Angelina continues. “I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense.”

