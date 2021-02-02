Actor Dustin Diamond, who is best known for playing the nerdy Screech in the sitcom Saved By The Bell, is no more. The actor passed away on Monday, February 1, weeks after diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer. Dustin was 44 when he left this world.

Advertisement

The actor’s representative confirmed the news. They stated that he was fighting with carcinoma for the past three weeks. The actor’s girlfriend Tash Jules and another friend were by his side.

Advertisement

Dustin Diamond’s agent, Roger Paul, told news agency AFP, “He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Many celebs took to social media to pour in their respects on hearing the sad news about Dustin Diamond’s demise. His former co-star Mario Lopez Tweeted, “Dustin, you will be missed, my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted.” Along with the tweet, he also shared a throwback picture with the late actor.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, another former colleague of Dustin, tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on… pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021 Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade. — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021

Dustin Diamond you really were a diamond who gave the world one of the most lovable tv characters .. thank you for making my childhood a little more funnier.. rest now. Condolences to his family. — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 1, 2021

Fans of Dustin Diamond also took to social media remembering the actor as he is no longer part of this world. One user wrote, “RIP Dustin “Screech” Diamond. I grew up watching Saved by the Bell. Sad to see this.” Another tweeted, “I watched Dustin Diamond on Saved By The Bell all of the series growing up it’s so hard to believe he’s gone in just 3 weeks life is so short you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Praying for his loved ones and fans. Rest in heavenly peace Dustin.”

Another follower of Dustin Diamond’s works wrote, “I used to be so angry that Lisa Turtle was chased by Screech when Jessie and Kelly had Slater and Zach. A character from my childhood is gone… #DustinDiamond” A fan wrote, “#DustinDiamond has transitioned. I loved the character Screech and enjoyed seeing him in different projects. My prayer is that he is finally resting in peace.” Another shared, “Recalling those memories of watching Saved by the Bell with my mom & dad every morning before school. Us guys wanted to be like Zack or Slater, but we were more like Screech & that’s cool. Dustin Diamond aka my boy Screech Powers, you will be missed. RIP”

I used to be so angry that Lisa Turtle was chased by Screech when Jessie and Kelly had Slater and Zach. A character from my childhood is gone… #DustinDiamond — Dr. Monica Cox (@DrMonicaCox) February 2, 2021 #DustinDiamond has transitioned. I loved the character Screech and enjoyed seeing him in different projects. My prayer is that he is finally resting in peace. — Jamilah Renae (@jamilahrenae) February 2, 2021 Recalling those memories of watching Saved by the Bell with my mom & dad every morning before school. Us guys wanted to be like Zack or Slater, but we were more like Screech & that's cool.😅Dustin Diamond aka my boy Screech Powers, you will be missed. RIP pic.twitter.com/PuiEIDf9FW — ChoirDude_08 (RIP Mr. W) (@BigGuy_95) February 2, 2021 Rest In Peace #DustinDiamond it was always my duty on Saturday mornings to watch Saved by the Bell and see what you and Zach would get into! You will truly be missed!! pic.twitter.com/bUjSm6ov4E — Κια Dαηαε (@iamkiadanae) February 2, 2021 My heart breaks to hear this news. I literally grew up and loved watching him on Saved By The Bell! Was literally watching him as Screech Two days ago. He always made me laugh! #DustinDiamond #RIPDustinDiamond https://t.co/ncyQDM1qEP — Zahria (@ohmygoshzahria) February 2, 2021

In October 2020, The Saved By the Bell actor was in the news because of a death hoax. Reports claimed Dustin Diamond, who had two months left of his prison sentence, was killed during a riot on October 3.

May Dustin Diamond rest in peace.

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian Drops A Comment On Beau Travis Barker’s Post & Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube