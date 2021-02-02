Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is without a doubt, ageing in reverse. With each passing year, the Hollywood star and part-time pro-wrestler is looking the best version of himself. And as he says, there’s no such secret to his superfit body other than a healthy diet, hardcore workout and a positive attitude towards life.

The 48-year-old loves to share his routine and details with fans through Instagram. Be it pulling off an intense gym day or getting injured while lifting weights, the Jumanji star keeps his fans updated about everything related to his life. The latest post which he shared a few hours ago came as a bit surprise for us as it showcases The Rock in his most shredded avatar ever.

Yes, you read that right! Dwayne Johnson is known for his huge muscle mass, but as per the recent picture, it seems, the Hollywood star is shredding it out for some reason with ample amount of muscles. Dwayne shared a picture in which we can see his quad muscle popping out. And believe us, that’s the best ever leg definition the Brahma Bull has ever shown in his career. His overall physique too looked tighter.

Here’s the post shared by Dwayne Johnson:

As his caption reads, “Midnight oil burners and training hard/dialing in my conditioning for BLACK ADAM,” it’s sure that we’ll going to witness his most shredded version ever in Black Adam movie.

How many of you are liking the shredded version of Dwayne Johnson for Black Adam movie? Do let us know through comments.

Meanwhile, if a report in We Got This Covered is to go by, Dwayne and DC are doing what they have never done. The two together are all set to introduce the very first transgender hero to the universe. The move is justified, as, by the time Black Adam makes it to the big screen, it would be almost 15 years that The Rock would be grinding to make the project. And a revolutionary product is expected after if the time investment is that long.

