Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner looks every inch dreamy in a new bikini shot she posted on Monday.

In the sunkissed image she shared on Instagram, Kylie flaunts her curves in a black bikini. She plays with her long black hair in the photo, which currently has over 10.1 million likes.

“Dreamy”, wrote Kylie Jenner, on the image.

Check out the post shared by Kylie Jenner below:

Kylie is currently on a vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands, where her daughter Stormi turned a year older on Monday. Kylie’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are also reportedly with the mother-daughter duo.

In December, Kylie Jenner took everyone by surprise when she shared a clip that features her real hair — she wears it short and red. In the video she says: “My real hair is cuuute, I gotta give it more love.”

