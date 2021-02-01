Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible 7 is in the news once again. And this time too, it isn’t for any good reasons. As per a recent report, The Mummy actor is a nightmare to both the crew and cast of the film and the reason is usually appreciated.

According to sources close to the production, the team is eager to pack their bags and head home, but Cruise is hell-bent on completing the schedules. Read on to know the entire incident.

As per a report shared by The Sun, Tom Cruise has made shooting Mission: Impossible 7 a nightmare for the cast and crew, And the reason for it is his ‘obsessive’ behaviour. A source close to the filming told the publication, “A lot of us would love to cut our losses and leave things for a while, then pick up when we can. But Tom is completely obsessed with finishing and nothing will stop him.”

Talking further about filming Mission: Impossible 7, the insider added, “He’s (Tom Cruise) the most determined person. It’s impressive, but a nightmare.”

Continuing further, the source revealed that Tom Cruise is not the only issue now. With the production currently out of the UK and on its way to the United Arab Emirates, the crew is worried when they’ll ever get to go home. This is because direct flights between the Middle East and the UK are now being banned. Talking about it, the source said, “Now many of the production team, especially the more junior staff who aren’t on big salaries, are up in arms and just want to go home.”

The insider added, “This is starting to feel like a real nightmare of a production — and of course, a lot of that is totally unavoidable. But the hope was that after the pre-Christmas rows and delays, filming out in the UAE would give the crew more freedom to make headway without holdups.”

The source continued, “It feels like everything is against us at the moment and morale is really down.”

The production of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 began in 2019, but since then, it has faced significant delays including the COVID-19 lockdowns.

