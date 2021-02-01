They say your fashion replicates who you are and if that is the case we dare you to define Harry Styles. Wild, eccentric, random are a few adjectives associated with the Watermelon Sugar singer’s fashion choices and to some it all, he is a master of expressing his way through the attires. Our birthday boy’s fashion sense might have evolved a lot in the past decade, but it was never underwhelming in the journey. Be it him brushing his teeth while flaunting a vibrant outfit, or literally rocking a bell-bottom pant like it is no one’s business; he can manage to pull it off every time.

Today as the pop sensation who is otherwise in the news for his songs turns a year older, let us revisit some of his recent amazing fashion choices and make ourselves realise how precious they are.

Let’s begin with the most recent of them all. Trust Harry Styles when it is about breaking the stereotypes. Posing with a banana, Harry opted for an unusual suit paired with a bell-sleeved shirt that peeped out of the coat just to add eccentricity to the whole look. Styles captioned this picture, ‘Bring back manly men.’ And we clearly saw what he did there.

Harry Styles and his on tour saga can be a completely different documentary, and we will pay to watch it for sure. The aforementioned brush makes its way to this 2018 look that he wore on New York City tour. A polka dot suit with bigger than usual bell-bottom pants was a winner. A turtle neck t-shirt was the only subtle part of this not so subtle look.

Okay, let’s not forget our man can be the best at casuals too. We don’t know when exactly this particular still was taken, but Harry Styles is making a statement even in the most simplest of the looks. An oversized pink t-shirt paired with denim shorts is a combination we all must try, but dare you to rock the way Styles does. But guess what? Harry adds randomness to the simplest of his attires. Clue: look at his shoes!

Every time someone tells me to talk about Harry Styles’ fashion sense, this image has to be mentioned. Not because it is a huge step to normalise gender fluidity, but because how comfortable the pop sensation is in his own skin donning this one for Saturday Night Live. Styles broke all his previous records and set out to make new ones.

This is how you attend a red carpet the Harry Styles way. In 2019 the theme for MET Gala was Camp and who else to define the theme more than Styles. Wearing an all-black outfit that was a combination of many styles in one went on to make headlines all across and we can name him one of the best.

Happy Birthday Harry & Keep Rocking The Unusual!

