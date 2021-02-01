We know you all are desperately waiting for Spider-Man 3 ever since it was announced that the third instalment would feature Tom Holland. We have already told you that the new franchise is currently being filmed in the US. But a new picture from the sets of the film is grabbing all eyeballs today.

Advertisement

A cute little boy can be seen taking a piggyback ride on Tom who is suited in his costume. Want to know who it is? Well, then you will have to continue reading further.

Advertisement

Tom Holland has shared an official picture from his upcoming Spider-Man film set. Apart from seeing Holland in his Spidey suit, fans got equally curious about the new guy with him in the picture. Holland is seen suited up as he gives a piggyback ride to his younger brother Harry, who seemingly visited the movie set.

Tom Holland said the day was one of the highlights of his career.

“Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you that weren’t, you better buckle up (sic),” wrote Holland on social media teasing fans with a picture from Spider-Man 3 sets. Check out the pictures below:

Isn’t this such a cute picture? We are sure this is going to make you all go aww! And obviously, it makes our wait difficult for Spider-Man 3.

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will release in theatres on December 17. Earlier, some set pictures had gone viral on social media. It showed Holland suited up and filming in Atlanta for a chase scene.

Tom Holland has a promising 2021 ahead, with several major projects like Cherry and Chaos Walking slated for release. Uncharted, the movie adaptation of the hit video game, has been pushed to 2022.

What do you think of this cute picture of Tom and his brother? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Naming Their Daughter Khai Has To Do With Bella Hadid & The Family Tradition!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube