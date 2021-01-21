We all love Tom Holland and his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel movies. But did you know the process he went through to gain it? During a recent conversation with fellow MCU star Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi from Black Panther), Tom opened up about it.

From revealing auditioning with Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) to getting to know being selected for the part via social media, read his confessions below.

In a recent chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Tom Holland spoke with Daniel Kaluuya about many things including his audition for the titular role in Spider-Man and his reaction on getting the part.

When asked by Daniel Kaluuya what being Spider-Man is like and how it changed his life, Tom Holland said that the audition process was horrible. He revealed that it lasted almost seven months with him giving at least six in that period. He then added that he flew to Atlanta (along with 6 other kids) for a screen test with Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking about shooting with RDJ, Tom Holland said, “So we all tested with Downey, which was crazy. It went so well. It’s the best audition I’ve ever done, him and I were riffing off each other. My agents told me that Marvel likes you to learn the words exactly — you can’t improvise. And then, on the first take, Downey just completely changed the scene. We started riffing with each other, and I mean, to sound like a bit of a dick, I rang my mum afterwards and was like, “I think I’ve got it.”

Adding that, after not getting an answer for six weeks, he was called back to do a fight scene with Chris Evans. Talking about this experience, the Spider-Man actor said, “They flew us back to Atlanta, me and one other guy, and we did this scene, which was so surreal. By that point, it had been an amazing enough of an experience that if I hadn’t got the part, I would’ve felt like I’d at least achieved something to get to that point.”

He then revealed that after losing a golf match with his dad, he checked his Instagram account and seen a Spider-Man post by Marvel. When asked by Daniel Kaluuya if he got to know his inclusion in the MCU via social media, Tom Holland said, “Yeah. I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me. I type in “Marvel.” I’ve still got the article saved on my computer. It said, ‘We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.’ I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, “I got the part! I got the part!”

The Spider-Man actor continued recollecting the moment saying, “That was right about the time when Sony had got hacked, so my brother, Harry, who’s quite a tech savvy, was like, “No. There’s no way that’s real. They would have called you. They’ve been hacked.” And then the studio called me and gave me the news. It was so bizarre how it happened. I shot the Civil War, which was a week’s work, and from the moment of shooting Civil War to Spider-Man: Homecoming, I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don’t know why. Civil War hadn’t come out yet, and I just didn’t hear anything from anyone. I can’t really explain it. It was awful, but they didn’t — obviously. It’s been crazy, mate. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

On the work front, Tom Holland is currently busy with shooting Spider-Man.

