Actress Carey Mulligan says she enjoyed performing violent scenes in ner new film, Promising Young Woman.

Advertisement

“It was quite fun. It’s funny, I said to someone the other day – when we were shooting ‘Drive’, I always wanted to get out of the elevator and be in a scene,” she said.

Advertisement

“I think there was a scene originally at some point in ‘Drive’ where there was a shootout – I think in the basement – and I was there. And then it got cut, and we didn’t shoot it. So yeah, it was nice to get to – well, it’s always fun to smash up a car with a tire iron if there’s no consequences,” she added, according to a contactmusic.com report.

Carey Mulligan admitted that she was disappointed she was only able to perform a scene where she smashes the car just three times.

“It really was. I remember being disappointed because we only got to do it three times because we had three sets of tail lights. I was like, ‘Come on, let’s do another one!’ And (director) Emerald (Fennell) was like, ‘No, no, calm down, buddy’,” she shared.

The film also stars Bo Burnham, Alison Brie and Adam Brody.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chris Evans AKA Captain America On Watching Avengers: Endgame: “In Those Moments I’m Not An Actor, Or Even An Adult; I’m A Little Kid”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube