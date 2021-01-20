Shawan Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the cutest couples on the block right now. Ever since these two made their love public, fans cannot stop gushing about them. It is already more than a year, and they are going pretty strong.

Advertisement

We recently told you that these two are planning to move in together, but now it looks like there is something more that they might be hiding from the fans. We know that you want to know everything when it comes to Shawn and Camila, well then continue reading further.

Advertisement

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello went public with their relationship in 2019. Shawn was recently spotted with Camila and her family members in Miami, causing many to speculate about their current relationship status. Many speculate that the Senorita duo is planning to get engaged later this year.

On January 16, 2021, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were photographed together in Miami, where they went out with the Cuban singer’s family members and their dogs. According to Elle, as per the released pictures, Cabello wore a peach dress matching it with an oversized sweater, and Mendes opted to wear an unbuttoned grey top and blue jeans.

There are several speculations about Mendes and Cabello’s personal lives. Many have alleged that the duo is planning to spend some time together with their family as they plan to move ahead in their relationship. Mendes has admitted in the past that he definitely sees a future with the Havana singer. But Mendes maintained that he does not wish to move too fast in the relationship.

As per Shawn Mendes, they are still young, and it does not make much sense to jump fast into the relationship. As of now, speculations of Mendes and Cabello getting engaged by the end of this year is not confirmed by them or their reps. But, we are way too excited to see them taking this plunge in their relationship soon.

Must Read: Regé-Jean Page On His Steamy Scenes In Bridgerton: “I Was On The Full Rocky Regime For It, Was Up At 5 AM Every Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube