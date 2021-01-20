The recent internet’s obsession is Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page who played the character of Simon Basett on the show. One of the reasons behind his massive popularity is his well-built physique, dimples, jawline and those steamy scenes in the show with Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton.

The show was released on Christmas and ever since then, girls across the globe are going gaga over this hottie.

In an interview with The Sun, Regé-Jean Page revealed the secret behind those abs and racy scenes. “There’s a lot of physical activity involved, so I was on the full Rocky regime for it. I was up at 5 am every day, going to the gym, meeting my trainer,” the Bridgerton actor said.

Regé-Jean continued, “’He was horrible to me for an hour and a half every morning before the day started. I got my strength up just from surviving him. Luckily, the pretentious actor in me could justify that, because I always start building a character from what their physical language is. But you are also serving the audience in a genre that is about fantasy and glamour.”

This revelation by the actor after Netflix is reportedly fighting to keep raunchy s*x scenes from the web show off p*rn websites after the news distressed cast members.

The Sun reported that the OTT giant is ‘working tirelessly to hunt down pirates’. An insider revealed, “Bridgerton’s s*x scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger. It’s been particularly distressing for Phoebe [Dynevor] and Regé-Jean [Page], two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way.”

The source continued, “Anyone thinking about trying this [pirating scenes] will have the full force of the globe’s biggest streaming service against them.”

What are your thoughts on Regé-Jean Page’s racy scenes from Bridgerton? Tell us in the comments below.

