Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the cutest couples on the block. They keep winning hearts every time with their love and PDA. But this time it looks like there is an entry of a third wheel in their relationship. And that is non-other than Miley Cyrus.

We know you must be shocked to hear this. But, before you jump to any conclusion, continue reading further to know all about this.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello teamed up to sing a cover of Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit song ‘The Climb’. The singing lovebirds sounded amazing in the clip, which was posted to Shawn’s official TikTok page, and it didn’t take long for Miley herself to make a positive joke in the comments section. “Let’s have a threeway,” the comment read.

The cheeky response may have been a bit surprising to some viewers, but since Miley Cyrus is known for her fun personality, it was great to see her using it to express her appreciation for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s talent. The musicians’ vocals were very strong and worked together quite smoothly so it must have been a great treat for the Wrecking Ball crooner to see one of her songs still being sung and loved. Check out the post below:

Talking about their relationship, Shawn and Camila have started house hunting as they finally decided to move-in. They are finally taking this plunge in their relationship. Before this, they even adopted a dog together, whom we all are gushing over.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s new dog is just one of the many things they have to be excited about in the last few months. They have been quarantining together since the coronavirus hit and have been taking in a lot of quality time with each other, which has undoubtedly made them closer. The doting boyfriend even recently opened up about how much his dad even loves Camila, in a new interview.

What do you think about Shawn, Camila and Miley’s camaraderie?

