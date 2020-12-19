In a world full of Kardashians, be a rose. And a rose as beautiful as Demi Rose, then why not. The 25-year-old model shared a ‘Matrix’ look picture with a plunging neckline in an all-black ensemble and it’ll make you forget Kardashians, no kidding there!

Advertisement

The English model is quite popular on Instagram and often shares pictures and videos of herself and has over 15 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Demi Rose captioned it, “Welcome to the Matrix…One of my favourite looks from my new edit with @prettylittlething 🖤”.

Showing off her voluptuous curves in the picture, Demi Rose wore swimwear and paired it with knee-high boots and a huge furry black coat. The model accessorised the look with sunglasses which looked totally chic with her black ensemble.

For the hair, Demi rocked a sleek ponytail with a middle parting and posed like a pro. Take a look at the picture here:

Damn, she looks gorgeous here!

A while ago, Demi Rose appeared sensational as she posed in a see-through halter neck dress by PrettyLittleThing. It’s worth pointing out that the dress did nothing to conceal her jaw-dropping figure beneath. Needless to say, the beauty oozed with confidence as she posed with her hands on her hips as she put her voluptuous physique on full display in all the three pictures shared by her.

Demi looked absolutely gorgeous as she smouldered for the camera in the scantily-clad snap. She also showcased her newly-trimmed brunette tresses with a tousled style. She upped her glam with a sleek palette of make-up, and captioned the pictures, “Switchin up positions for you.”

Too much hotness in one picture!

What are your thoughts on Demi Rose’s ‘Matrix’ look in the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Eminem Publicly Apologizes To Rihanna In A New Rap Over Siding With Chris Brown, Says, “I Re-Promise To Be Honest”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube