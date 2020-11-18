



Model Demi Rose Mawby is no stranger to showcasing her incredible figure in a plethora of skimpy ensembles. She has shared a series of sizzling snaps on Tuesday and let her fans know her favourite ‘positions’, as she covered it in just tiny heart pasties!

The 25-year-old glamour model shared a set of eye-popping photos on social media where she is decked out in see-through lace with just heart-shaped tiny pasties covering her. She knows exactly where the line is to not get censored by IG.

Demi Rose appeared sensational as she posed in a see-through halterneck dress by PrettyLittleThing. It’s worth pointing out that the dress did nothing to conceal her jaw-dropping figure beneath. Needless to say, the beauty oozed with confidence as she posed with her hands on her hips as she put her voluptuous physique on full display in all the three pictures shared by her.

The model looked absolutely gorgeous as she smouldered for the camera in the scantily-clad snap. She also showcased her newly-trimmed brunette tresses with a tousled style. She upped her glam with a sleek palette of make-up, and captioned the pictures, “Switchin up positions for you.”

After she shared the pictures, one follower wrote, “Woww ♥️❤️♥️❤️ Amazing stuff you beauty ♥️❤️♥️, while another fan wrote, “Absolutely on fire. 🔥🔥”

Demy Rose Mawby’s explosive pictures come days after she posed topless while enjoying a flower bath in a racy snap shared to Instagram on Monday. She looked sensational as she protected her modesty during the relaxing dip in the Maldives. In the picture, she was seen cupping her very ample assets with her bare hands.

The pictures, wherein Demi Rose was seen relaxing in the bath with one knee poking out of the water and her hands on her cleavage, created a storm among her followers. The brunette beauty tied her tresses back into two plaits and let them cascade down her back.

What do you think about Demi Rose’s recent explosive pictures on Instagram? Let us know in the comments.

