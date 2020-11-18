



Dakota Johnson has a lot of exciting news for fans, in both personal and professional front. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. After the huge success of Fifty Shades franchise, the beauty is now taking another step forward to promote se*ual wellness. Below is all the scoop you need.

The actress has invested in se*ual wellness brand, Maude. Dakota has stepped in as the new co-creative director. She will be seen focusing on sustainability initiatives and product development for the expanding body-care range. Along with that, Johnson is also an investor for the brand.

Talking about it all, Dakota Johnson in an interview with Vanity Fair shared, “It’s kind of cool for me to come to a company that’s already flying, and then I just get to do fun stuff. The whole basis of Maude is to try to remind people that se*uality is such a fundamental part of being a human being—that it should be taken care of as such.”

Dakota Johnson also opened up about her partnership with founder, Éva Goicochea. “I’m just trying to look more and more like Eva. It’s not like I’m like, ‘I love Shabby Chic’ and she’s like, ‘I love Danish modern.’ We both love Danish modern.”

The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress has got cello sitting in her office. Talking about it, Dakota shared, “Before we signed off, I asked about the cello sitting in Johnson’s office. “Actually, [I got] a new cello for my birthday this year—a really nice one. This is, like, my first piece-of-shit cello, and it’s broken. I’ve been obsessed with the cello forever.” It was a non sequitur, this momentary digression into music, but also, in a way, a parallel pursuit. Pleasure for pleasure’s sake—and, now, new-and-improved means to enjoy it.”

Well, Dakota Johnson’s association will make Maude all the way more special now.

On the professional front, Dakota also recently signed Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. The film also stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

