Selena Gomez has over the years witnessed an inspiring transformation. From the outgoing Disney beauty to a super calm and composed lady – Selenators have seen it all. The actress creates a lot of noise over her past relationships. Especially, when it comes to Justin Bieber. Albeit, the beauty is now opening up on her past relationships and how it has made her stronger than ever.

The Rare Beauty owner recently gave a joint interview with her mom Mandy Teefey. The mother-daughter duo opened up about facing mental health issues. It was then that Selena opened up about her experiences in love life. She states it has all helped her music career too.

In a conversation with The Newsette, Selena Gomez shared, “None of what I’m doing now would have stemmed from the mindset I had before. My best stuff is happening now. And then the greatest thing ever in my music was ‘Lose You to Love Me’ … I remember I had a moment where I couldn’t believe it, because the first and second day, the reactions were crazy, and I remember I smiled and I was like, ‘That’s why it’s worth it. All of these years of confusion and being in love, and all of this stuff … and it was finally a clean slate.’ And it wasn’t even because everyone liked it; it was just a realization of why I went through everything I went through.”

Selena Gomez also opened up dealing with mental health issues over the years. The Lose You To Love Me singer states she’d have missed out on so many opportunities had she not prioritized her mental health. “I think because I’m super happy — still have my days, girl! — but it genuinely makes me so happy to see what I’ve been doing and actually having fun doing it, and then to understand what I am doing for other people, too,” added Selena.

Momma Mandy Teefey too mentioned how happy she is for her daughter. She shared, “The fact that Selena thinks that she’s doing her best stuff now that she’s healthier, is a positive message. You can take care of your health and your mental health and still be creative.”

