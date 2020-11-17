Back in October 1978 when Dolly Parton was 32, she made her Playboy debut rocking the sensual bunny costume. Cut to 2020, when Dolly is in her 75th year of life, she wants to relive the nostalgia by featuring on the cover yet again.

Not just that, Dolly wants to be in the exact same costume she had donned before. Latest reports coming in state that folks down at Playboy are thrilled with this, and want Dolly to pose for the magazine once again.

A source close to TMZ informed, “the magazine would love to shoot Dolly Parton again, and she knows all she has to do is say the word, and it’s on.”

Dolly recently had said, “I’ve always said that I may do the cover, not any major explicit pictures or anything or just do the cover again of the Playboy magazine when I’m 75, I think I can pull it off. If they’ll go for it, if not, it’s just a fun thing, I may at least do a fun article for my 75th.”

On Apple TV’s The Oprah Conversation, Dolly opened up about (not) accepting the old-age. She said, “I don’t think about my life in terms of numbers,’ she said. ‘First of all, I ain’t never gonna be old because I ain’t got time to be old. I can’t stop long enough to grow old.”

Dolly Parton also added, “I bet you I won’t look much different when I’m 95, if I live that long, because I’m like the Gabor sisters. I’m gonna look like a cartoon.”

On retaining the inner beauty, Dolly Parton said, “I’ll have on the makeup. I’ll look as young as my plastic surgeons will allow me and [with] all the makeup and lighting and all that. But I think more than anything, it’s about what comes from inside you.”

Even at 75, Dolly Parton won’t be the oldest woman posing for Playboy, that record is still intact with Victoria Valentino who had posed at the age of 77.

