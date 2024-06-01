Lily Tomlin, one of three stars in the iconic 1980 movie 9 to 5, recently told People magazine that she felt “rejected” after the announcement of Jennnifer Aniston’s remake. The film, which starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin and featured the iconic Dolly Parton theme song, was a comedy masterclass about the corporate world riddled with sexism.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston’s production banner Echo Films announced that a reboot is in the works at 20th Century Studios. In a recent interview with People, Lily Tomlin spoke about the sequel written by Oscar-winner Cody Diablo.

While Lily Tomlin wished Aniston the best with the reboot, the Grace and Frankie star also noted that she felt ‘rejected” by the announcement.

Lily Tomlin revealed that for decades, she and her co-stars in the original film Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, had tried without success to get a sequel. Tomlin said, “I felt sort of the same way I felt about the [2009] musical. You know, part of you feels rejected. You think that character is yours, always. And you could reembody it.”

Tomlin added that she took a crack at the script for the movie in 2018 but could not write a relatable story for women today who primarily work from home. Most of them have fortunately not encountered a sleazy boss.

Tomlin recalled, “We had one official crack at the script. The draft just didn’t work for us. We couldn’t really see the work world today [in the pages]. People work from home. They take gig work. They don’t even know their boss. They’re at home!”

In 2019, Tomlin announced they had shelved the potential sequel to the 1980 movie, adding, “If you don’t have the script, you can’t start.”

Tomlin noted then, “We’re trying to make it happen before one of us checks out, so we hope we pull it off.”

However, it appears Jennifer Aniston beat her to the punch with the reboot announcement.

Tomlin told People that despite feeling dejected about the reboot, she sympathized with Jennifer Aniston and the writer, saying it will be a “tough” task to tackle the social issues in today’s corporate environment.

