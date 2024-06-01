The Kardashian Family Matriarch, Kris Jenner, opened up about the massive age gap between her and their boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Kris Jenner, 68 and Corey Gamble, 43, first met at a party in 2014. At the time, Jenner was in the middle of her split from Caitlyn Jenner.

Shortly after, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were spotted on multiple dates and made their relationship official in 2015. The couple’s relationship has drawn criticism from fans over the significant age difference, with many questioning Gamble’s intentions in dating a successful older woman. Fans weren’t alone in their concerns.

In 2015, during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe and her BFF, Malika Haqq, uncomfortably grilled Talent Manager Corey on his intentions with Kris over dinner. At the time, Corey admitted that he’d always been attracted to older women.

On the most recent episode of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Kris Jenner defended her 25-year-old age gap with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Jenner revealed that she was initially hesitant about the significant age difference and often questioned the talent manager about his motive for dating an older woman.

“I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, ‘Why do you want to date somebody older than you?'” I didn’t get the age gap,” She said.

Jenner credited Gamble for ignoring the age gap and teaching her to believe in the old adage that “age is just a number.” Jenner quipped, “A f**king big number, but it’s a number!”

She noted that while she can’t explain the enchanting chemistry that brings two people together, “it’s been an amazing almost ten years, and we have a great time.”

