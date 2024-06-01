Megan Thee Stallion fans rallied behind the singer after Eminem dropped his new track, Houdini, on Friday, May 31. Fans believe Eminem, known to drop polarizing bars often deemed problematic toward women, seemingly dissed Megan Thee Stallion in his new track.

Eminem, aka the real Slim Shady, rose to prominence with cutting rap lyrics that often insult his peers in the industry. Eminem’s alter ego, Slim Shady, has taken shots at prominent musicians in the industry over the years, including Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre.

While the rapper’s music has been celebrated in the past, fans have seemingly grown out of the MO in recent years. From the new album The Death of Slim, the rapper released his new lead single, “Houdini,” in which he targeted multiple people in the industry. However, Eminem’s alleged diss against Megan Thee Stallion spread like wildfire online, with fans slamming Slim Shady over the perceived insult.

Eminem Derides Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting injury

The Rap community is turning against Eminem after the rapper targeted Megan Thee Stallion in his new song “Houdini.” In the song, Eminem raps, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee (What?) Stallion if she would collaborate with me. Would I really have a shot at a feat? (Haha). I don’t know, but I’m glad to be back.”

The rap bars were in reference to Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot. Lanez is serving ten years in prison for shooting Stallion in the foot following a July 12, 2020, pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

Fans Slam Eminem Over Megan Thee Stallion Alleged Diss

Eminem’s song went viral online, with fans indicating they had grown weary of Slim Shady’s antics insulting his peers in the industry. While some fans viewed it as disrespectful, others saw it as a cringe-inducing move from a 60-year-old seasoned rapper. A fan wrote on X, saying, “He’s grown up enough to be her dad. This was lame and embarrassing especially at his big age that’s why he fell off.”

Another fan called out Eminem over the trite lyrics in this day and age. The fan wrote, “Thank you, and the s*it was cringe too. Somebody tell this guy it’s 2024.”

Meanwhile, a netizen warned, “You gon wake up to 100 meg stans in yo dms.”

Here are a few more posts echoing the reactions.

The new Eminem record is trash. I doubt his core demo cares but he sounds dated, offensive for no reason and boring Goodnight — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) May 31, 2024

Wuda been funny in 2003. Sum bout an old white guy going at a young black woman not sitting right. He ain have no bars for Diddy or Benzino? — President Curry. (@Curry4daW) May 31, 2024

bro is 20yrs sober and became a menace 😭 — Dior 🌟 (@deeore5) May 31, 2024

Eminem got no chill 😂 pic.twitter.com/wUZFgbsNfL — Kenton (@heyitskenton) May 31, 2024

As the backlash intensified, several fans came out in defense of Slim Shady, pointing out that he is one of the most streamed artists on multiple listening platforms.

