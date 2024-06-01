We live in sensitive times, and any picture or video that goes viral on the internet will receive a reaction. Many times, actors and actresses are scrutinised for whatever they do. People on the internet don’t forget things easily. Something similar happened to Chris Evans when a picture of the actor went viral.

Recently, a picture of Chris Evans signing an object for the US Air Force went viral on social media. According to reports, some people thought the Captain America star was signing a bomb. After receiving backlash for the same, the actor posted a clarification on his Instagram story.

Chris Evans Clears The Air On The “Bomb” Picture

Chris Evans shared the same picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “There’s a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture. Some clarification: This image was taken during a USP tour in 2016. I went with a group of actors, athletes and musicians to show appreciation for our service members. The object I was asked to sign is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind.”

“It’s an inert object used for training or display purposes only. You can read the quote from the Air Force in the next story,” posted the Avengers Endgame actor. Further, a US Air Force spokesperson told AFP that Chris is signing an explosive ordnance disposal inert training aid. “The object is meant to model an artillery shell and is for display and training purposes only,” the spokesperson stated.

On the work front, Chris Evans will next be seen in a Chrismas comedy, ‘Red One’. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Kiu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and others. The Marvel star is also a part of a detective comedy ‘Honey Don’t’ with also stars Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day and Billy Eichner.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth To Star In G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News