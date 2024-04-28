Avengers: Endgame will always be special for Marvel fans, and it is hard to believe that it has been half a decade since it hit the theatres. As the film turns five, let us revisit its box office numbers. The MCU movie ended the era of Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. Meanwhile, Thor is still in the MCU continuing his journey and might return for the fifth film, and Hawkeye passed down his legacy to Kate Bishop. Hulk also kind of shared his legacy with She-Hulk.

The MCU has changed ever since, and fans believe it has lost its glory. The film followed the events of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, which was also a massive blockbuster at the box office. Hardly any movie assembled that many actors and proved to be such an enormous success. It was entertaining and emotional because of Black Widow and Iron Man’s sacrifice, played by Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr, respectively.

The Avengers got defeated in Infinity War, failed to protect the planet from Thanos’ snap, and half of the population disappeared, including some of our favorite superheroes like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Avengers: Endgame had all the ingredients for a blockbuster movie, and the cherry on the cake was the time-traveling concept, but the deaths hit the fans hard. The film was worth every penny, from Loki’s escape to Captain saying, “Avengers… Assemble,” to Tony’s death.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revisits Avengers: Endgame’s box office numbers, and according to that, it scored the biggest opening day of all time in the US box office. The movie by Joe and Anthony Russo, starring an ensemble cast, opened to a historic $157.5 million on its release day on April 26, 2019. It included the Thursday previews of the MCU flick, which raked in an impressive $60 million.

As per the report, Avengers: Endgame’s domestic and worldwide run led it to be the highest-grossing film of all time for 2 years. It lost the title when in 2021, James Cameron re-released his Avatar regaining the top spot. The movie, starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and others, earned a staggering $357.11 million on its opening weekend as per Box Office Mojo. The film’s domestic run stands at $858.37 million while raking in $1.94 billion internationally. Globally, the MCU magnum opus raked in $2.79 billion. The movie was made on a reported budget of $356 million.

Marvel has yet to make a film of such stature to beat their own numbers, and it might happen with the upcoming Avengers 5 or 6 movie, but it is still doubtful, judging by the failures it faced after Avengers: Endgame’s release five years ago.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, featuring Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, and others, is streaming on Disney+.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

