Zendaya’s steamy tennis sports drama, Challengers, has finally arrived at the theatres. Luca Guadagnino directed the film, and this latest release might give the director the biggest opening day of his career. It features Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor alongside the Dune: Part Two actress. Keep scrolling for more.

The Italian film director and producer is known for movies like Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria, and Bones and All. The film is already all over social media, mainly because of Zendaya’s performance and the steamy scenes. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the young actress revealed she felt nice playing a character who is no longer a child.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Luca Guadagnino’s film Challengers, led by Zendaya, earned a solid $6.2 million on its opening day on Friday, including the Thursday previews. It might even surpass Luca’s 2022 film Bones and All’s entire $7.8 million run in the domestic box office in just two days.

Luca Guadagnino‘s film Bones and All featured Zendaya’s Dune 2 co-star Timothee Chalamet in the lead role opposite Taylor Russell. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, it opened to $2.25 million in North America, and globally, the film raked in $15.2 million. Domestically, it is the second highest-grossing movie directed by Luca, and the title will soon belong to Challengers.

According to Fernando’s report, Challengers will beat Bones and All’s domestic run in just two days. Not only that, the trade analyst also predicts that it will surpass Luca’s highest-grossing movie, Call Me by Your Name, by next Tuesday and take the top spot.

Challengers led by Zendaya is eyeing a $15 million to $17 million 3-day opening weekend in the United States. The movie, also starring Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, was released in the theatres on April 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Godzilla X Kong The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 29: Earns Fairly Well On 5th Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News