Zendaya is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood among the current generation, and she has impressed us with her performance in Dune 2. Now, as per the Challengers’ reviews, she is winning there, too. However, the actress is currently leading in one aspect, and she beat her colleague Timothee Chalamet. The tennis drama still has a few days before its theatrical release, and here’s why it is winning.

Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has directed the sports drama starring Zendaya in the lead role. He is known for critically acclaimed films like I Am Love, Bigger Splash, and Call Me by Your Name. He has been nominated for both the Oscars and BAFTA Awards. The 2024 film features Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in significant roles besides the Dune actress. It was initially slated to be the 80th Venice International Film Festival’s opening movie, but the Hollywood strikes changed plans. It is already being praised widely by the critics.

The story of Zendaya-led Challengers is about a former tennis prodigy played by the Dune star married to a champion on a losing streak. Mike Faist plays her husband in the movie. In a fateful twist, Tashi’s husband faces his best friend on the court, who also happens to be her former lover.

The tension runs high and is exhilarating! Zendaya has shown exceptional acting talent in the Challengers and left behind her previous release, Dune 2. How? The film currently has a solid 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, while Timothee Chalamet Led Dune 2 is slightly behind with a 93% score. The Denis Villeneuve film has a remarkable 95% Audience Score, and we will have to wait for Zendaya’s film to hit the theatres to get those numbers.

However, Dune 2 has shown excellent results in terms of box office collections. It has collected $685.7 million so far globally. The film reportedly opened to 4071 theatres and earned $82.5 million on its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor led Challengers and are all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

