Henry Cavill is currently busy promoting his latest Guy Ritchie movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. During one of his recent interviews, the former Superman actor reflected on his post-credit appearance in some movies, allegedly throwing shade at Black Adam. The 2022 movie introduced Dwayne Johnson in the titular role. Keep scrolling for more.

Henry is all set to embrace fatherhood in his real life with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. His last film, Argylle, did poorly at the box office. Cavill and Ritchie have worked together in the 2015 film, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. For the unversed, he also appeared in the post-credit scene of Guy’s 2017 movie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. It was also a box office dud.

In 2022, Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam and the movie saw Henry Cavill’s return as Superman in the post-credit scene. The film also features James Bond alum Pierce Brosnan, but despite all this, the movie was a disappointing affair at the box office. Speaking of his unsuccessful post-credit appearances, Cavill said, “Turns out, I don’t have much luck with post-credit scenes,” as per Insider.

Henry Cavill added, “So, I may give up on those.” After appearing in the Black Adam end credits scene, the Justice League star confirmed his return as Superman in the DC Universe in a new Warner Bros movie. In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, he said there is a bright future ahead for the character, and he was excited to tell a story “with an enormously joyful Superman.”

Unfortunately, James Gunn and Peter Safran became the new heads of the DC Studios and did not go ahead with Henry Cavill as Superman. Now, David Corenswet will be seen in the part in Gunn’s Superman. It will be released in 2025.

As for Henry, his film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released in the US on April 13.

