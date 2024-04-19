Comic book fans adore Zack Snyder for how he presented Superman in Man of Steel and the following movies in the old DC Universe, including his most loved Justice League. The celebrated filmmaker has startled everyone with his recent revelation about how he approached the Oscar-winning star Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Clark Kent’s archnemesis Lex Luthor alongside Henry Cavill.

Jesse Eisenberg ultimately played the part of Luthor in Snyder’s movies featuring Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman. The DC might have been rebooted, but the fans demanded James Gunn to reportedly hire Snyder for further DCU movies along with Cavill’s return. But neither of the wishes of the fans were fulfilled. Gunn is making the movie Superman starring David Corenswet as Kal El.

The Justice League maker recently appeared in the Happy Sad Confused Podcast episode and confirmed rumors about approaching Adam Driver and Leonardo DiCaprio for Lex Luthor’s role. Additionally, he revealed how the Titanic star’s one idea was incorporated into the 2017 film. Zack Snyder recalled, “He had a lot of great ideas, actually, just in the meeting. I think in the end, he was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ But he was really smart about the material and really smart about the character.”

Zack Snyder added, “He was the one that mentioned to me the idea about Superman fighting the Justice League at some point.” He used the idea in the movie and mentioned, “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ He is a [comic guy]. I was like, ‘I’m going to put that over there.”

On the professional front, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is currently streaming on Netflix and premiered on April 12.

Meanwhile, the new Superman movie starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will have Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Directed by James Gunn, it will hit the theatres in July 2025.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Henry Cavill As James Bond Trailer, Co-Starring Margot Robbie Goes Viral & It’s Breaking The Internet With Sky-High Viewership!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News