The name is Henry Cavill, and he might be the new James Bond. Reports and rumors of a new James Bond have been swirling online. With more names added to the list of potential 007s, Henry Cavill remains the fans’ top choice, so much so that a trailer goes viral on the internet and has garnered millions of views. The viral James Bond trailer also stars Barbie’s Margot Robbie as the Bond Girl. But here’s everything that happened!

Since the novels became a hit, the suave, quick, and ever-so-handsome 007 has been a craze. Secret agent Lores is famous for his thrilling adventures. The topic of who will play James Bond has haunted fans anytime; there is time to pass on the baton. Daniel Craig has played the role of Bond for some time now, but he is ready to hang up his luxury suits.

The “Bond 26” trailer uses a combination of artificial intelligence and other film clips to present Cavill as the new James Bond. Additionally, Margot Robbie is brazenly cast as a Bond girl in the trailer.

So far, the fake trailer has garnered 2.3 million views, probably due to a mix of fans enjoying it as an attempt to see what Cavill and Margot Robbie-led Bond would look like. For years now, fans have been rallying behind the idea of Henry taking over for Daniel Craig.

Watch The Fake James Bond Trailer Here:

The trailer’s creator, KH Studios, disclaimed, answering all questions about the experiment. “Please note that this video is a concept trailer created solely for artistic and entertainment purposes,” creator KHStudio notes. “I have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life. Its purpose is purely artistic, aiming to entertain and engage with the YouTube community. My goal is to showcase my creativity and storytelling skills through this trailer. Thank you for your support, and let’s dive into the world of imagination.”

And Cavill is not ignorant of fan’s rallying and rumors. He responded to the claims of him as Bond and said, “I have no idea; all I’ve got to go off is the rumors. The same information you have. Maybe I’m too old now, maybe I’m not. It’s up to [producers] Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson, and we’ll see their plans.”

British novelist Ian Fleming invented the fictitious character James Bond in 1953. Under the codename 007, Bond is a British secret agent who works for MI6. Actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig played Bond in cinematic adaptations. All but two of the Bond films in the series were produced by Eon Productions, which currently owns the adaptation rights to all of Fleming’s books.

Henry Cavill had previously auditioned for the Bond role but was told he was too young. He is gearing up for the release of his next with Guy Richie, titled The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

