Euphoria fame Sydney Sweeney is at the peak of her career. After her tremendous portrayal of Cassie, she’s been flooded with many film offers. She also recently delivered the box office success Anyone But You. Producer Carol Baum recently made a loose remark and said the Madame web actress is not pretty and cannot act. Scroll below for her savage response.

For those who missed out on the controversy, Carol Baum recently sat down for a conversation with DailyMail after screening her 1988 film Dead Ringers. She said she doesn’t understand the hype around Sydney, who, according to her, cannot act and isn’t pretty. The conversation grabbed eyeballs when she revealed that she was discussing the subject with her students at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

Carol Baum remarks on Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You

Carol Baum also claimed that none of her students had an answer to her question. Her remarks concluded with calling Anyone But You “unwatchable.”

Reacting to the same, a representative of Sydney Sweeney said in a statement to Variety, “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

Immaculate producer Teddy Schwarzman defends Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney’s Immaculate producer also came forward to defend her. In a statement on Twitter/ X, Teddy Schwarzman wrote, “As a producer of #Immaculate, I’ll enlighten Ms. Baum that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is not only one of the most talented actresses I’ve worked with but also incredibly smart, kind and humble. I’m not sure why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such terribly ugly comments, but I can assure everyone that Sydney is at least beautiful on the inside. And, of course, a badass Scream Queen.”

On the professional front, Sydney Sweeney will be next seen in the American thriller Echo Valley. She also has Eden and Euphoria Season 3 in the pipeline.

