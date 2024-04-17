Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man was re-released in the United States, and an amazing response has been seen at the domestic box office. Tobey Maguire leads the movie as Peter Parker, and Willem Defoe as the Green Goblin. It was made under Sony, and after MCU and Sony came together, Tobey and Willem appeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, raking in a billion-dollar collection globally. Keep scrolling for more.

It was released in 2002 with Kirsten Dunst as MJ and James Franco as Harry Osborn. It was the origin story of Peter Parker and is still one of the most favorite Spidey movies among Marvel fans. According to reports, the re-release is part of the studio’s 100-year celebration.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals the film was released in 466 theatres in the United States on Monday, April 15. After over two decades, this Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movie has ample appeal to the fans. As per the trade analyst, it collected a decent $680K on its re-release day, around $1.5K per theatre on average.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man was made on an estimated budget of $139 million and earned a whopping $114.84 million in its opening weekend in North America. The film collected $407.7 million from the domestic theatres. Globally, this Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi movie earned a whopping $825.7 million.

Not only that, Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi are now part of the MCU. Raimi directed the Benedict Cumberbatch-led MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also, rumors claim that Sam Raimi is allegedly being considered to direct the Spider-Man 4 film with Tom Holland as the lead actor. The World of Reel claims that Iron Man director and actor Jon Favreau is also being considered to direct the fourth installment.

The Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire, Willem Defoe, Kirsten Dunst, and James Franco is available on Netflix.

