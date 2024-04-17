Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is the most expensive movie in the fantasy swashbuckler film series. The initially planned budget was $250 million, but due to inflated production costs, it surged to $379 million. But do you know how much Johnny Depp was paid? Scroll below for a detailed analysis of box office collection, profits, and more!

On Stranger Tides, Johnny reprised his leading character, Captain Jack Sparrow. The ensemble cast also included Geoffrey Rush, Kevin R McNally, Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, Sam Claflin, and Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey. It was the fourth installment in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

How much did Johnny Depp earn from Pirates Of The Caribbean 4?

As per several reports, Johnny Depp charged a whopping sum of $55 million for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. This was a 10% increase from his last salary of $50 million for the third installment.

When compared to budget, Johnny Depp took home only about 14.5% of the budget as his salary. He went on to be a part of Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), and his salary witnessed a massive jump.

Pirates of The Caribbean 4 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides earned over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The Johnny Depp led blockbuster earned $241.07 million from the domestic market.

The international circuits contributed to $806 million of the total earnings.

The Rob Marshall directorial made a worldwide box office collection of $1.04 billion.

About POTC 6 future

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is in the works. Johnny Depp will not be reprising his iconic character, leaving fans highly disappointed. He told Comicbook.com, “We’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Pirates Of The Caribbean’s 80 Feet Dangerous Stunt Failed & Left Johnny Depp’s Stunt-Double With A Ripped Pelvis, Surgery & Lost Court Case!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News