Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is currently in the works. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed the upcoming installment, and the announcement left Johnny Depp fans heartbroken as he will not be reprising his iconic character of Captain Jack Sparrow. But do you know his stunt double once faced a life-threatening injury after falling from a cliff at 80 feet height? Scroll below for all the details!

The incident occurred on Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006). Tony Angelotti, who played Johnny’s stunt double in the swashbuckler fantasy film, was performing a “yo-yo” stunt. He had to fall from a cliff wrapped around in a rope and unravel to end up dangling by his leg.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 2 dangerous stunt mishap!

The production team allegedly tried the stunt from a 40-feet height first, but it did not go as planned. Despite the failure, Tony Angelotti was allegedly made to perform the stunt from double the height. The operator of the descender did not have the break, due to which he went into freefall. One can only imagine the disaster!

The Pirates Of The Caribbean 2 stunt double revealed to Metro, “So my body was the yo-yo and he hit the brake, and I had the five wraps around my waist. I spun so uncontrollably fast that the centrifugal force actually ripped my pelvis apart,” he added. “‘I felt the ripping of inside my pelvic area, the burning, ripping sensation. And once I got to the bottom, I recoiled, like you would, like a yo-yo and sort of did this flailing backflip and then I went into this massive split.”

Tony Angelotti lost six units of blood during the injury and had to get an ACL reconstruction done. He took at least a year to recover and was allegedly forced to undergo another injury on sets. This time, a plate in his pelvis broke.

In 2007, Johnny Depp’s stunt double sued Walt Disney Co. and producer Jerry Bruckheimer for negligence. He unfortunately lost the case in 2011.

More about Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates Of The Caribbean 2 was directed by Gore Verbinski and written by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio. Apart from Johnny Depp, the film starred Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Tom Hollander, and Stellan Skarsgård, among others.

