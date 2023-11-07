Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, and it was there that they experienced a romantic spark as they found common ground over their mutual appreciation for burgers. Their connection was instantaneous and blossomed into a relationship. Despite a momentary pause in 2017, the pair reignited their spark and have since been a united front.

In August 2020, the couple celebrated the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove. While both parents have often been open about their union, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been quite private about their little one, keeping her away from the public eye. That all changed recently when the three-year-old Daisy made her debut public appearance during the final performance of her mother’s Las Vegas residency show, PLAY, this past weekend.

Daisy Dove’s Introduction to Stardom

Now, the little one has taken her first steps into the spotlight. At three years of age, Daisy Dove delighted the crowd with her presence during her mother’s concluding Las Vegas Play residency performance. When Perry paused her concert to express her love for Daisy, who was clad in a Minnie Mouse outfit in the audience, the moment was immortalized in fan videos circulated on social media.

“Daisy! I love you so much,” Perry declared, “You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here.” She teased her next performance, asking her daughter if she recognized the upcoming tune. Later, Daisy was seen dancing with Bloom while Perry sang “Chained to the Rhythm.”

A Tribute to Family and Playfulness

At the show’s end, Perry didn’t miss the chance to appreciate her fiancé and their daughter, highlighting their essential roles in the creation and success of her residency. In a heartfelt acknowledgment, she credited Bloom with incredible support and fatherhood. She further shared that the conception of her Play show was deeply influenced by Daisy Dove’s birth, describing the profound love and healing her daughter brought her and how it taught her to rediscover playfulness. Perry dedicated her performance to the innocence and freedom of seeing life through a child’s lens.

Perry had initially announced her pregnancy in the music video for “Never Worn White” in March 2020 and welcomed Daisy Dove in August, expressing their joy and wonder at their daughter’s safe arrival. While the couple has chosen to keep Daisy Dove away from the public eye, not sharing her photos online, they’ve celebrated her life privately.

Embracing Motherhood in the Limelight

While the couple has been protective of Daisy Dove’s privacy, avoiding sharing her face on social media, Perry has openly shared the realities of being a working mother. She has candidly addressed the topic on social media, stating, “Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job. When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like [she is] coming from months of ‘time off.’ She’s coming from a full-time job … of being a mom, lol. Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! I love my job.”

Perry’s message serves as a reminder of the unacknowledged labor mothers consistently contribute and the importance of support for parental leave.

