Hailey Bieber is in her holiday-ready spirit to welcome the Christmas season but with her twist. The Supermodel recently channeled her inner inner ‘Angel’ as she shared some steamy photos to tease her new collaboration with Victoria’s Secret. Cherry red is the color of the season, and Hailey may have cued some tips on how to bring it into fashion. Scroll ahead as we detail recent outfits for you.

The summer season may have gone, but Hailey Bieber is not ready to let go of skimpy swimsuits and sultry monokinis, flaunting her envious body to ooze maximum oomph in s*xiest bikinis. After dropping a set of gorgeous swimsuit pics recently, the 26-year-old Supermodel has now turned into a muse for Victoria’s Secret, looking no less than a ‘Charlie’s Angel’ of our wildest dreams in her latest pictures.

Hailey has been out and about with her husband and singer, Justin Bieber, dropping major fall-inspired looks with her street styles, donning the most stylish coats and denim outfits. The couple, who unintentionally turned everyone’s favorite choice for Halloween this year with their infamous red dress and grey sweats outing, have now landed on the same page with their fashion choices and are mostly sported wearing similarly fashioned clothes, if not matching.

Time and again, Hailey Bieber continues to prove why she is the new ‘It Girl.’ The skincare Mogul and Rhode founder recently slipped into a red hot lingerie set from Victoria’s Secret holiday line, which has currently set Instagram ablaze.

In the first picture, Hailey is seen showing off her petite frame in red lingerie with a strappy harness, turning a red-hot s*xy siren to woo her followers. Named the “Bow Embroidery Unwrapped Open-Back Teddy,” the revealing lingerie costs $100.

The second picture sees her donning a green lingerie set beneath a red and white shacket. The green bra, named the “Lightly Lined Smooth Demi Bra”, has now been added to Victoria’s Secret website and is priced at $54.95.

The last snap saw her wearing the same red-hot lingerie look that she sported in the first one but she threw in a cowboy hat to add her own sporty spin to the otherwise sultry outfit.

While Hailey’s stunning appearance is enough to leave viewers hooked, we love how the accessories, including earrings, rings, and bracelets, enhance the overall feel of the entire look. Hailey’s signature bob and minimal glam including contoured cheeks and glossy lips are just the cherry on the top. “The Holiday season is upon us @victoriassecret #VSCelebrates,” she captioned the post.

Check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Fans in the comment section could not help but add that Justin Bieber is one lucky man to have found Hailey Bieber who can slay any outfit any day. What are your thoughts?

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber, From Serving Hawtness In A Black Off-Shoulder Monokini To Going Braless Underneath A White Slip Dress, Ate & Left No Crumbs In Her Recent Photoshoot, She Is S*xy & She Owns It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News