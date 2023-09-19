Victoria's Secret Supermodel Helena Christensen Reveals Getting Upset About Missed Photos Despite Having 30,000 Pictures In Her Phone Gallery!

Helena Christensen is obsessed with photography and has “300,000 pictures in my phone”. The Victoria’s Secret supermodel – who has been been posing for shoots since she was just six years old gets excited by opportunities for photos and is constantly taking snaps and even if they don’t turn out perfectly she keeps them.

The 54-year-old Dutch icon said: “I get very upset about the missed pictures.

In an interview with WWD, she said: “I have 300,000 pictures in my phone. I don’t even know how that’s possible. The iCloud above my head is about to burst. But it’s the little things mostly that I find, I don’t know — it’s like my eyes are constantly focusing in on things. And I think it’s also a psychological way of extending time, perhaps, because the more I see, the more I feel.”

Helena who along with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Kate Moss was one of the original supermodels – says her passion for her hobby has led to her framing everything she sees in the world as a potential photograph.

Helena continued, “I take advantage of the life that we have in a strange way. I frame everything. Everything I look at everywhere now is almost turned into a little square in front of my face. Everything catches my eyes. And then I have to stop myself from not taking too many photos because people around me find me really annoying. I [take] so many sh*tty pictures, but once in a while, there’s something that is special and it’s worth it.”

