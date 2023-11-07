Kendall Jenner, who has always stated she is built like an athlete, may have revealed a little too much in her recent pictures, which see her flaunting her athletic physique. Kendall recently turned ‘twenty ate’ and now seems to have left no crumbs with her Christmas holiday-inspired photoshoot, leaving the internet in mayhem. Scroll ahead for all the details.

‘Scorpio Baby’ Kendall celebrated her 28th birthday recently with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, and her best friend Hailey Bieber. She marked the occasion by sharing a set of pictures from her happiest time on Instagram. Notably, Kourtney Kardashian, who recently welcomed her first child with her husband Travis Barker, was not in attendance at the event. In fact, the eldest Kardashian sister did not attend Kim’s birthday, too, amid a potential feud with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Right after ringing in her birthday, Kendall Jenner has proved she is here to slay and is not afraid to get cheeky, dropping a hotshot photoshoot that could not have gotten s*xier. Kenny turned into a muse for Jacquemus’s latest holiday campaign, titled “Guirlande,” bringing her supermodel power in front of the camera.

Jacquemus teased the campaign with a picture of Kendall Jenner flaunting her backside wrapped in colorful Christmas lights. While this was sure to be the most controversial picture, she went pantless for another, opting for just a white jumper and pairing it with coral ski boots and white socks.

In a very snow-white coded look, Kendall wore a white robe trimmed with shearling and fur detailing and wrapped lights around her toned long legs. She also sported a matching mini-baguette with her look.

In the third picture, the 28-year-old was seen hiding her modesty with her hands as she wore nothing but a Santa Claus cap and bikini bottoms while casting a spell with her enchanting gaze.

The next picture showed Kendall sporting a powder blue co-ord set with fur-detailing and teamed the outfit with matching cocks and white shoes with cross-skate guards.

The French brand’s staple Le Manteau outerwear reimagined its shearling contrary to its usual wool lend, presenting a more winter-ready look. The KUWTK alumnus rocked this new look, wearing just the cherry-ready coat and pairing it with the same ski boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore (@harpersbazaarsg)

In other recent Kendall Jenner news, the reality star is currently dating Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny. The couple had recently featured together in a promotional video for Gucci bags.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Wasn’t Ready To Say Goodbye To Keeping Up With The Kardashians & Said, “Every Sunday Night, I Was Obsessed”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News