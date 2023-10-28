Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner recently entered the fashion world, but in retail. The American TV star and businesswoman has launched her accessible fashion brand, Khy, which she has claimed reflects her style A-game. While Ky has added another company to her resume, a designer has slammed her that she has stolen her ideas and designs to make money. She has even revealed that she is in hefty debt amid the shocking claims.

Kylie belongs to the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, and rose to popularity with the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show also featured her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, and her mom, Kris Jenner.

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner dropped her first line, which included coats, dresses, and tube tops in faux leather. As per The Mirror, a designer named Betsy Johnson, who is known for designing clothes for Products Ltd, has slammed Kylie for stealing her ideas and written about the same in her Instagram stories. She wrote, “We emailed Kylie and all her team @products.ltd concept and language and a line sheet 6 MONTHS AGO. INTERESTING CONCEPT KYLIE:…INTERESTING. Thanks for the co-sign. F**k your support.”

Betsy continued to slam the Kylie Cosmetics founder and shared a screenshot of a spreadsheet that had details about her student loan and repayments. She revealed that she is £48,294.43 (approx $58,571) in debt. She wrote, “While I stare @ my student debt. Worked my a** off for this. Like so many other working-class kids who bust their a** for expertise they weren’t born into to realize their ideas.” As Khy has collaborated with an independent brand Namilia, the designer further slammed them, calling it a “trash” move.

Betsy continued her rant about The Kardashians star’s new brand and added middle finger emojis over a post that had an article about Khy. She also shared a screenshot of a social media user’s message, who compared Products Ltd to Kylie Jenner’s fashion brand and wrote, “Wait sis…why is the caption giving me products ltd concept tease. ?!!!! did you think this or am I bugging?”

Kylie Jenner has not responded to these shocking claims yet.

