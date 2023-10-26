Showbiz and the fashion industry go hand-in-hand when it comes to making profits and seeking success. While these two sectors are already co-related, several showbiz stars have tried their hands in the fashion industry, and only a few found success. Among the many celebrities, the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s luxury fashion brand, The Row, is thriving. While Kylie Jenner has also launched her own brand, Khy, now, let’s do a quick comparison between the two.

Kylie, who is already thriving with her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is adding another company to her resume. And, this time, she has entered the retail business with her own clothing line, but an accessible one.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who began their acting career as kids with TV, were among the first celebrities to launch their own fashion brand, The Row, in 2006. It was the time when clothes by actresses-turned-designers would not sell, but the Olsen twins changed the market led by heritage brands. The Full House stars designed and launched luxury fashion statement pieces and also made detailed accessories with them.

Now, The Row is among the top-most luxurious brands, and their products, such as coats and cashmere scarves, go up to $11,000. The highly successful Olsen sisters proved how your vision can come true with sheer hard work. Their brand’s detailing, quality and craftsmanship is praised by all its customers. Keeping its high price in mind, the Olsen Twins made it clear that it is a luxury fashion brand and will remain the same.

On the other hand, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum recently launched her new brand and described it as “ creativity, collaboration, and quality at an accessible price.” Kylie Jenner has kept her fashion picks in mind, and, in an interview with Wall Street Journal, she revealed how her first line yells “King Kylie” as it has everything that she loves.

The beauty Mogul has experimented with faux leather in her new collection of Khy, which includes tube tops, dresses and trench coats. The monochrome outfits’ prices go as high as $200, but not more. She is keeping her fashion brand accessible for all and not entering the luxury price range. While it has only been a day since Kylie Jenner launched Khy, we are eager to see to what extent she will take her company. Will she be able to compete with the market giants?

