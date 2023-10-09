The world is going through turmoil with the war between Israel and Palestine because of the Hamas attack. Several influential personalities, including Hollywood celebrities, have been taking the social media to give out their takes on the dreadful matter, but many celebs supporting Israel have been facing a massive backlash, which made them delete their posts, and supermodel Kylie Jenner is one of them. Meanwhile, former adult star Mia Khalifa has used the power of the internet to slam Jenner for her now-deleted post.

For the unversed, Hamas is reportedly a militant group of Palestine controlling the Gaza Strip, and there had been long-standing tension between Israel and the Palestinians over the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque. Other than Kylie, famed actress Jamie Lee Curtis also faced the wrath of the netizens for her post associated with the ongoing war.

After the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend, some Hollywood celebs shared their concerns about Israel only to be bashed online. In the midst of all this, former adult star Mia Khalifa, who has her roots in Lebanon, has taken a dig at Kylie Jenner for her now-deleted post on social media. As per reports, The Kardashians star shared a flag of Israel on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel.”

Although the supermodel and business mogul has taken out the post, she did not fail to face the wrath of Mia Khalifa as she took to her X account to slam Jenner and all others supporting Israel.

Mia wrote, “If true journalism exists, the next person to talk to Kylie Jenner will ask for her opinion on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and not break eye contact until she can string one coherent sentence together since she wants to take a stance to her 400M followers so badly.”

Mia Khalifa has been actively taking a stance and showing her support towards Palestine via her online posts. In another of her tweets, she wrote, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time.”

Check out Khalifa’s posts here:

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

If true journalism exists, the next person to talk to Kylie Jenner will ask for her opinion on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and not break eye contact until she can string one coherent sentence together since she wants to take a stance to her 400M followers so badly — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 8, 2023

Here’s what Kylie shared on her IG Story:

Kylie Jenner has deleted her post showing support to Israel. pic.twitter.com/65hhAwdqSV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 7, 2023

Countless lives have already been lost in the wake of this war between Israel and Palestine, and the former p*rnstar is not shying away from calling out the alleged Western hypocrisies, and this direct jibe at them by name-dropping Kylie Jenner is a big proof of that.

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hailey Bieber’s Morning Skincare Regime: Classic CTM Followed By Rhode’s Lip Tint, Follow These 5 Steps For Glass Skin Like A Glazing Donut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News