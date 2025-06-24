Unlike its name, Sitaare Zameen Par is flying high in the sky with an unbelievable hold at the box office. It opened to mixed reviews, but even the first Monday remained better than the predictions for the opening day. Aamir Khan’s sports comedy-drama has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Taare Zameen Par. Scroll below for day 4 collections!

Passes the Monday test with flying colors!

As per the official figures, Sitaare Zameen Par collected 8.50 crores on day 4. It saw only a 20.50% drop compared to 10.70 crores garnered on the opening day. The hold is fantastic, considering the competition from Housefull 5.

The overall net collections in India stand at 65.80 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 77.64 crores. Sitaare Zameen Par is made on an estimated budget of 90 crores. In only four days, Aamir Khan and his team have been able to revive 73% of the estimated cost. It will achieve the success tag soon. In order to emerge as a hit, RS Prasanna’s directorial must earn 180 crores in its lifetime.

Take a look at Sitaare Zameen Par day-wise box office breakdown here:

Day 1: 10.70 crores

Day 2: 19.90 crores

Day 3: 26.70 crores

Day 4: 8.50 crores

Total: 65.80 crores

Where does it stand among Aamir Khan’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India?

In only 4 days, Sitaare Zameen Par has become Aamir Khan’s 8th highest-grossing film. It has axed Taare Zameen Par (62.50 crores) along with Secret Superstar (62 crores) while throwing Rang De Basanti (53.08 crores) out of the top 10.

Here are Aamir Khan’s top 10 highest-grossing films (India net collections):

Dangal: 387.39 crores PK: 339.5 crores Dhoom 3: 280.25 crores 3 Idiots: 202 crore Thugs Of Hindostan: 145.29 crores Ghajini: 114 crores Talaash: 93 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 65.80 crores Taare Zameen Par: 62.50 crores Secret Superstar: 62 crores

Box Office Summary (4 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net collection: 65.80 crores

India gross collection: 77.64 crores

Budget Recovery: 73%

