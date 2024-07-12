Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD completed its second week in theatres, and within a couple of weeks, it has accomplished a major part of its theatrical journey. After a smashing start, the film displayed a stronghold in India as well as in overseas, resulting in some mind-blowing numbers at the worldwide box office. In the latest development, the biggie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Secret Superstar. Keep reading to know more!

Being a frontloaded affair, this Nag Ashwin directorial raked in the most box office business during its extended opening week. During the second week, it enjoyed an impressive run, all thanks to the jump during the second weekend. Yesterday, on the last day of the week, the film achieved an exciting feat by entering the 900-crore club.

According to estimates, Kalki 2898 AD earned 7.42 crores net on day 15. This brings the film’s net collection to a staggering 551.75 crores at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals a gross collection of 651.06 crores. In the overseas market, the film has amassed 254 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 905.06 crores gross.

With 905.06 crores gross in 15 days, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the lifetime collection of Secret Superstar (902.92 crores gross) to become the 9th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. Today, it’ll surpass Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which did a business of 910.72 crores gross globally.

As two big releases, Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, have arrived in theatres today, the run of the Prabhas starrer will be impacted a bit as the screen count has decreased.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

