Kalki 2898 AD has witnessed a tremendous run in its first week at the box office. The collections minted remained even better than what most biggies fail to bring in during their lifetimes. And despite a regular drop on Wednesday, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer has surpassed Chennai Express. Scroll below for the exciting details!

There are quite a few options available on the Hindi belt currently. Although on the lower side, Lakshya’s Kill is enjoying decent footfalls. On the other hand, Sharvari’s Munjya is close to concluding its theatrical run on a fantastic note. Amid it all, Kalki 2898 AD has remained the #1 audience choice and garnered 200 crore+ at the box office already.

Kalki (Hindi) beats Chennai Express!

On Monday, Kalki 2898 AD added 4.30 crores to its box office collection, taking its overall total to 228.70 crores. And with that, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone led Chennai Express, which grossed 227 crores in its lifetime.

It is to be noted that Kalki 2898 AD will complete two weeks of its theatrical run today, so the collections are indeed unfathomable!

Next aim is Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki & Salman Khan’s Kick 2!

Prabhas starrer is set to beat another Shah Rukh Khan film. Dunki earned box office collections of 232 crores in its lifetime, a total that is likely to be crossed by Nag Ashwin’s directorial today. From there, it will be a cakewalk to surpass Salman Khan’s Kick 2 (233 crores).

Box Office Collections to be impacted due to Indian 2 & Sarfira?

Tomorrow, there will be two big releases in the Hindi language – Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Both films have a considerable buzz, andility that the footfalls of Prabhas starrer may be impacted! Only time will tell how well it manages to hold its fort amid multiple roadblocks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Anil Kapoor At The Box Office: 3 Blockbusters In The Kitty With Alpha, Pathaan 2 & War 2? Decoding Verdicts Of His Last 3 Theatrical Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News