Munjya Mania Sweeps Box Office: From Sleeper Hit To Profit Powerhouse, Horror-Comedy’s ROI Surpasses 250%!

Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, and Mona Singh’s chilling yet hilarious horror-comedy Munjya has defied expectations and emerged as a box office juggernaut. This sleeper hit, crafted with a controlled budget of 30 crore, officially crossed the coveted 100 crore mark long ago and is unstoppable! Read on!

Munjya’s Net India Collections – Day 33 & ROI

The movie added an estimated 70 lakh collections on Monday (Day 32) and Tuesday (Day 33) in its kitty. With this monstrous leap, Munjya’s total collection reaches a staggering 105.01 crore, leaving audiences and industry experts alike spellbound by its success.

Munjya‘s triumph extends far beyond reaching the coveted 100 crore milestone. When production costs are factored in, the film boasts a remarkable profit of 75.01 crore. This translates to a phenomenal return on investment (ROI) of over 250.03%, a number that would make even the most seasoned investor envious. Munjya has transformed from a modest production into a box office behemoth, proving that quality storytelling and audience connection are the true recipe for success.

Munjya’s journey is a testament to the power of organic growth. Unlike big-budget extravaganzas with A-list stars and aggressive marketing campaigns, Munjya relied on positive word-of-mouth and a captivating narrative to capture audiences’ hearts (and funny bones). This grassroots movement propelled the film to sleeper-hit status, proving audiences crave originality and fresh storytelling experiences.

Munjya’s Worldwide Collections

Munjya amassed 5 crore from the overseas market. Coupled with its strong gross India total of 123.91 crore, the film’s worldwide collections now stand at an impressive 128.91 crore.

Following the triumphs of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Maddock Films continues its winning streak with Munjya’s record-breaking success. This horror-comedy is one of Bollywood’s biggest non-star cast successes in recent times, solidifying Maddock Films’ reputation for backing innovative projects that resonate with audiences.

Munjya’s success story is a reminder that fresh ideas and talented newcomers can conquer the box office, proving that star power isn’t always the only path to success.

