Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated rom-com, Jatt & Juliet 3, continues to weave its magic at the box office, surpassing a phenomenal 80 crore mark in worldwide collections after a mere 13 days. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film marks the triumphant return of the iconic Jatt & Juliet franchise, captivating audiences with its heartwarming story, laugh-out-loud moments, and undeniable charm.

Jatt & Juliet 3 kicked off its journey with a domestic box office bang, raking in a staggering 23.1 crore within its first week. While weekdays saw a natural ebb in collections, the film roared back to life over the second weekend, showcasing an impressive 75% surge from Friday to Saturday. This celebratory mood continued on Sunday, with collections reaching a delightful 2.85 crore. However, Monday saw a dip, likely as moviegoers returned to their workweek routines.

Undeterred, Jatt & Juliet 3 continues to hold a strong grip on Punjabi-speaking audiences, reflected in the healthy 12.65% occupancy rate recorded on Tuesday, July 9th. As per early estimates, the film maintained its momentum with collections hovering around 0.60 crore on Day 13.

Domestically, Jatt & Juliet 3 has amassed a net collection of a whopping 30.47 crore and a gross collection of 35.90 crore. This exceptional performance catapults the film to the esteemed position of the third highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, surpassing the previous record held by Shadaa.

List of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Punjabi Films (India Gross Collections)

Carry on Jatta 3: 55.90 crore Carry on Jatta 2: 40 crore Jatt & Juliet 3: 35.90 crore Shadaa: 34.00 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 33.17 crore Mastaney: 31.25 crore Sardaar Ji: 25.43 crore Honsla Rakh: 25.42 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 20.20 crore Qismat: 19.25 crore

But the love story doesn’t end there! Jatt & Juliet 3 has also garnered a passionate response from international audiences, grossing an estimated 46 crore overseas. This phenomenal international performance propels the film’s total worldwide collection to a remarkable 81.90 crore in just 13 days.

Jatt & Juliet 3 now comfortably sits in the coveted second spot for the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Films Of All Time, hot on the heels of the reigning champion, Carry On Jatta 3.

List of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Films Of All Time (Worldwide Collections)

Carry On Jatta 3: 102.00 crore Jatt & Juliet 3: 81.90 crore Mastaney: 74.00 crore Carry On Jatta 2: 58.50 crore Saunkan Saunkne: 57.00 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 54.50 crore Honsla Rakh: 53.00 crore Shadaa: 51.00 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 45.00 crore Sardaarji: 38.50 crore

With a strong domestic foothold and a burgeoning international fanbase, Jatt & Juliet 3 is poised for a potentially record-breaking run at the box office. The film’s ability to resonate with audiences, reignite a beloved franchise, and deliver heartwarming entertainment has solidified its position as a crowd-pleasing phenomenon that promises to continue captivating hearts (and wallets) worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

